Leaf collection begins Nov. 6 in Westmont

Free leaf collection beginning Nov. 6 and ends Dec. 1 in Westmont.

Residents can put out unlimited kraft paper bags of leaves free of charge next to their garbage on their scheduled garbage pick-up day. No stickers will be required for bags of leaves during this time frame.

Only kraft paper yard waste bags can be used for this free program. This program is for leaves only. Grass clippings and other yard waste materials are not part of this program and will require a yard waste sticker.

Westmont does not have a curbside leaf pick-up program. Leaves raked into the street will not be collected and may result in a fine.

Yard Waste Pick-Up and Stickers. Each year from April until December, Waste Management provides a yard waste pick-up program. In 2023, the yard waste collection program ends on Dec. 15. Residents can put grass clippings and other yard waste into kraft bags for pick-up. Each bag of yard waste will require a yard waste sticker.

Yard waste stickers can be purchased at Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy St; Bales Ace Hardware, 20 E. Quincy St.; Mariano’s, 150 W. 63rd St.; and Jewel-Osco, Cass & Ogden and 55th and Holmes Avenue in Clarendon Hills.

Brush Pick Up. Waste Management also provides a free brush pick-up program. Visit the village website to review specific requirements for the brush pick-up program. https://westmont.illinois.gov/index.aspx?NID=221 In 2023, the brush pick-up collection program ends Dec. 15.

For more information, contact Waste Management directly at wm.com or 800-964-8988.