Westmont to participate in Oct. 13 Silent Parade

The Westmont Fire Department is participating in the annual Silent Parade at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.

The parade is dedicated to firefighters and victims who have lost their lives due to fires. The parade is part of National Fire Prevention Week, which began on Oct. 8. The silent parade will start in Hinsdale and then travel west on Chicago Avenue through Westmont. The route then continues on Naperville Road and eventually ends in Lisle.

The public is invited to attend and stand along the parade route holding a flashlight in honor of those who lost their lives. Westmont’s National Fire Prevention Week Celebration will conclude on Oct. 14 with its 100th Anniversary Open House at the Johanik Fire Station Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the Westmont Fire Department at 630-981-6400.