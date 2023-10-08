Deadline is Monday for Elmhurst Public Library’s scary writing contest submissions

Children in grades K-8 are invited to submit an entry for the Elmhurst Public Library’s Short and Scary Writing Contest. Create a scary work that is 15 sentences or less. Deadline is 9 p.m. Oct. 9. Entries should be submitted online at elmlib.org/scary .

Winners receive a Barnes & Noble gift certificate, a spot in the Library’s “Kids’ Ink” magazine and an opportunity to read their entry live in the library on Oct. 28.

Winners will be notified the week of Oct. 16. The contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Elmhurst Public Library.