GardenWorks Project’s Harvest Against Hunger event planned for Oct. 14

The GardenWorks Project (GWP) will host its sixth annual fundraising event, Harvest Against Hunger, from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the College of DuPage Street Scene located at the Miller Homeland Security Education Center in Glen Ellyn.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and funding to help alleviate food insecurity within the western suburbs of Chicago.

Harvest Against Hunger celebrates and supports GWP’s work towards a more sustainable, equitable and food secure future. This creative collaboration with College of DuPage’s culinary, hospitality, horticulture and music departments will feature small plates showcasing seasonal produce from local farms, specialty cocktails, live music, interactive activities and a parting gift made by culinary students.

The event will also debut a custom, garden-themed beer crafted by Skeleton Key Brewery of Woodridge. Guests will be the first to enjoy the IPA “Growing for Good,” made with locally grown herbs and have the opportunity to pre-order 4-packs of this limited release.

Following the event, the brew will be available at Skeleton Key Brewery with all proceeds benefiting their nonprofit partners, The GardenWorks Project and West Suburban Community Pantry.

COD students will showcase their talents with contributions to the food, decor, service and live music for the event, designing a creatively curated farm-to-table style spread. The event will also provide guests an opportunity to win themed raffle baskets and prizes, including a certificate for a dinner at College of DuPage’s Waterleaf Restaurant.

Tickets are $100 and all proceeds will support The GardenWorks Project’s programs and services.

For more information, to purchase tickets or make a donation, visit: gardenworksproject.org/harvest-against-hunger-2023/.

The Gardenworks Project is still accepting sponsorships from local businesses and organizations. Contact The GardenWorks Project for information.