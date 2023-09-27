Several Wheaton streets to close Sept. 30 for Light the Torch 5K

The Wheaton Park District’s Light the Torch 5K Night Run will be held on Sept. 30. The following roads will be temporarily closed from approximately 6 to 9 p.m.

Illinois Street – between Reber Street and Washington Street;

Reber Street – between Liberty Drive and Illinois Street;

Willow Avenue – between Reber Street and Washington Street;

Naperville Road – between Liberty Drive and Roosevelt Road;

Washington Street – between Liberty Drive and Roosevelt Road;

Evergreen Street – between Washington Street and Blanchard Street;

Blanchard Street – between Liberty Drive and Evergreen Street;

Williston Street – between Crescent Street and Liberty Drive;

President Street – between College Avenue and Crescent Street;

President Street – between Roosevelt Road and Indiana Street;

Crescent Street – between Chase Street and Williston Street;

Chase Street – between Crescent Street and Evergreen Street;

Indiana Street – between Washington Street and Chase Street.

Residents and motorists are asked for their cooperation in not moving the barricades to ensure the safety of the runners. Motorists may experience temporary traffic delays and choose to alter their travel routes to avoid these areas. See a map of the road closures ...