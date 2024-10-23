IHSA playoff projection for Week 9: What do Suburban Life area teams need to do to make the field of 256?

There is only one week left to earn a spot in the postseason, and plenty of Suburban Life area teams still are battling for a spot.

Friday Night Drive Managing Editor Steve Soucie predicts this year’s field of 256 will include more four-win teams, so even teams with three wins still have a shot.

Here are where teams stand before Week 9 kicks off. Note that “playoff points” are the combined wins of the teams’ opponents, a tiebreaker after won/loss record.

Locked in

Lyons Township (8-0, 33 playoff points)

The Lions are one of just 28 teams statewide still unbeaten after last week’s 24-7 win over York that clinched Lyons’ first outright West Suburban Silver title since 1987. Lyons with a win Friday over Proviso East would have the program’s first 9-0 regular season since 1943. Lyons has already locked up its fourth straight playoff appearance, and almost certainly a first-round home game. A possibility remains that the Lions could get the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 8A bracket.

Nazareth (7-1, 43 playoff points)

After going from a 2-4 start to a state championship in 2022 and 0-4 to a state title in 2023, the two-time defending Class 5A champs removed the drama from the equation this regular season. The Roadrunners are headed to their 14th postseason since 2007 under veteran head coach Tim Racki and are on a roll after putting up 62 points last week in a win over Benet. A first-round home playoff game in Class 5A looks like a good bet, and a certainty with a win over 6-2 St. Francis Friday.

Glenbard East (7-1, 39 playoff points)

The Rams’ renaissance continues this season, a school-record seventh straight playoff appearance on the heels of reaching the Class 7A quarterfinals last season. A first-round home playoff game looks like a certainty after Glenbard East beat Glenbard South 41-7 last Friday for the Rams’ sixth straight win. A possibility exists that Glenbard East could get the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 7A bracket. The Rams face a desperate Riverside-Brookfield Friday.

Downers Grove North (7-1, 34 playoff points)

The Trojans, Class 7A state runners-up last year, are back in the playoffs. A first-round home playoff game in the Class 7A bracket looks like a near certainty after a 41-7 win over Hinsdale South last Friday, even moreso if the Trojans can beat Hinsdale Central Friday. Downers Grove North can also put a severe damper in the 4-4 Red Devils’ playoff hopes with a win Friday.

Wheaton Academy (7-1, 33 playoff points)

The Warriors, Class 4A semifinalists last season, will be back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season under head coach Jim Johanik. The Warriors, unbeaten against in-state teams this season, are projected to once again fall in the Class 4A bracket. A first-round home game is a near certainty after Wheaton Academy beat Aurora Christian 41-0 last Friday for their seventh straight win.

St. Francis (6-2, 42 playoff points)

The Spartans, Class 5A semifinalists last season and a 4A semifinalist the year before that, have had a season of emotional highs and lows. But a thrilling 41-38 overtime win over DePaul Prep last Friday, the Spartans’ third straight, clinched the Spartans their sixth consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Bob McMillen. Nabbing another win Friday, at home against Nazareth, could lock in a home first-round game, although they could get one anyway with their six wins and 42 playoff points.

York (6-2, 39 playoff points)

York, coming off back-to-back Class 8A semifinal appearances, will be back in the playoffs under first-year head coach Don Gelsomino. A Week 9 win over Proviso West would likely secure a Class 8A first-round home game, where Steve Soucie has them pegged right now.

Montini (6-2, 37 playoff points)

The Broncos, Class 3A semifinalist last season, clinched a second consecutive playoff bid by beating St. Ignatius 28-7 last Friday for their fourth consecutive CCL/ESCC win. Montini is once again projected in the 3A bracket. Uncertain if a win over 6-2 St. Laurence on Friday would position Montini for a first-round home playoff game. The bigger looming question is just where Montini will end up in the bracket in relation to defending 3A champion Byron.

Fenwick (6-2, 36 playoff points)

Fenwick is coming off a 35-10 loss to Mount Carmel on Friday, but the Friars remain one of the best under-the-radar stories. Fenwick clinched a playoff appearance with a Week 7 win after just missing out at 4-5 last year. Fenwick is currently projected by Shaw Local’s Steve Soucie in the Class 6A bracket with a first-round home game. The Friars host 3-5 Carmel Friday.

Downers Grove South (6-2, 35 playoff points)

The Mustangs, as in recent seasons, have stacked together wins in the West Suburban Gold – five straight, currently – and clinched the program’s fifth straight playoff bid with a 55-26 win over Proviso East last Friday. Downers Grove South is currently projected in the Class 8A bracket. A Week 9 matchup with 7-1 Addison Trail, projected in 7A, could determine who gets to host a first-round game and also decide the Gold championship.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Owen Yorke runs the ball as Batavia’s Gavin Pecor tries to get past Wheaton Warrenville South’s Rory Masse on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 during a game at Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

On the threshold

Lemont (5-3, 44 playoff points)

Lemont has reached every postseason but one since 2004, but it was a close call last year getting in with a 5-4 record. Lemont again notched that all-important fifth win last Friday in impressive fashion, a 33-3 win over five-win Oak Forest. Lemont can clinch a playoff bid – and the South Suburban Blue title – with a win over fellow 5-3 Hillcrest Friday. Either way, Lemont looks like all but a certainty to reach the playoffs again.

Benet (5-3, 42 playoff points)

The Redwings, just missing out on the playoffs the last three seasons with 4-5 records, look ready to end that narrative and play beyond Week 9. Steve Soucie currently projects that every five-win team except five Chicago Public League schools will make the playoffs. Benet missed out on a chance to clinch a playoff bid with a rough 62-14 loss to Nazareth in Week 8, but has another shot this Friday against 6-2 DePaul Prep. Even at 5-4 the Redwings would seem to be close to a sure bet for the playoffs with Benet’s robust playoff point total. Benet is currently projected in the Class 5A bracket, one of the larger schools in that classification.

Willowbrook (5-3, 32 playoff points)

The Warriors have made seven consecutive playoff appearances under head coach Nick Hildreth, but it’s been an uphill climb to keep that streak going after a 1-3 start. Four consecutive wins, including last Friday’s 43-6 over Morton, should be enough to get Willowbrook back in. The Warriors can clinch a bid with a win at 4-4 Leyden Friday. Notably, Shaw Local’s Steve Soucie currently projects Willowbrook as the largest school in the Class 6A bracket. The Warriors have played in 7A in all but one season during their current playoff streak.

Glenbard South (5-3, 31 playoff points)

The Raiders, despite a so-so amount of playoff points, look all but certain to be playoff-bound for the 13th straight time with their five wins. Notably, Glenbard South – which has been in the Class 5A bracket in its last eight playoff appearances – has been cleared by the IHSA to “play up” and will play in 6A. Glenbard South can clinch a playoff bid by beating 2-6 Larkin Friday.

Work to do

Wheaton Warrenville South (4-4, 46 playoff points)

The Tigers squeaked into the playoffs with 5-4 records in both 2021 and 2023 and could be headed in that direction once again. WW South is one of three teams in the DuKane Conference right on the playoff “bubble” along with 4-4 Wheaton North and 3-5 Lake Park. A home game with 2-6 St. Charles East Friday looks like a good opportunity for the Tigers to nab that fifth win. That said, a healthy amount of playoff points would make the Tigers among the first in line for potential 4-5 playoff teams should it come to that. Interestingly, WW South is currently projected as one of the larger schools in the 6A bracket.

IC Catholic Prep (4-4, 43 playoff points)

The Knights, with four state titles since 2016, have not missed the playoffs since 2014, head coach Bill Krefft’s second season. In fact, IC Catholic has reached at least the quarterfinals in every postseason since. But a four-game losing streak at midseason put the Knights in a precarious position. They’ve turned it around with two consecutive wins, the latest 48-28 win over St. Viator last Friday. A strong amount of playoff points could get the Knights win at 4-5. They’d breathe easier with a win Friday, but it’s a tall order at 6-2 St. Rita. Steve Soucie currently projects the Knights as one of the smaller schools in the 4A bracket.

Hinsdale Central (4-4, 40 playoff points)

The Red Devils have missed out on the playoffs the last two seasons after reaching Week 10 in 19 of the previous 20 postseasons. Hinsdale Central has been quite competitive against unbeatens Naperville Central and Lyons and one-loss York, but still finds itself on the outside looking in right now. With a 45-21 win over Oak Park-River Forest in Week 8, a playoff bid could come down to the Week 9 Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game with 7-1 Downers Grove North. If a large amount of 4-5 teams are needed, the Red Devils could potentially get in even with a loss.

Wheaton North (4-4, 40 playoff points)

The Falcons have made three consecutive playoff appearances highlighted by a 2021 Class 7A state title, but a three-game losing streak at midseason put the Falcons at the borderline. Wasn’t easy, but Wheaton North helped its case with a 21-14 overtime win over Glenbard North last Friday. It sets up a huge Week 9 game at Lake Park which is in must win mode – or could be relegated to spoiler role – at 3-5 with fewer playoff points.

Riverside-Brookfield (4-4, 35 playoff points)

The Bulldogs, in their first season in the Upstate Eight Conference, had their hopes for a ninth playoff bid since 2014 take a hit with a 41-10 loss to West Chicago last Friday. With a relatively low amount of playoff points, Riverside-Brookfield likely will need that fifth win to secure a playoff bid. The bad news? The Bulldogs will have to get it against 7-1 Glenbard East in Week 9.

Glenbard West (3-5, 45 playoff points)

The Hilltoppers have made 16 consecutive playoff appearances since Chad Hetlet came aboard as head coach in 2007, but an 0-4 start to this season put that streak in serious jeopardy. Glenbard West has since recovered to win three of its last four games, the latest 51-0 over Proviso West, and has a boatload of playoff points. If 4-5 teams qualify as looks likely, Glenbard West would be among the first in line. The Hilltoppers should have a good idea where they stand heading into a 1 p.m. Saturday game against Oak Park-River Forest. Another variable? What bracket Glenbard West would fall in. The Hilltoppers have fluctuated between Class 7A and 8A in Steve Soucie’s projections.

Hinsdale South (3-5, 41 playoff points)

The Hornets have been right on the cusp of the playoffs, outside looking in, the last three seasons with identical 4-5 records. Guess what? Hinsdale South is in that neighborhood again. A fair amount of playoff points does not shut the door on playoff qualification at 4-5, a circumstance the Hornets will need after a 41-7 loss to Downers Grove North last week. Hinsdale South is at 2-6 Morton on Friday.