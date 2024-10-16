Adult Halloween events bring spooky fun to the suburbs

Sparks fly as Lady India performs at the Thunderdome during Nightmare on Chicago Street in downtown Elgin in this Shaw Local file photo. (Rick West)

Halloween isn’t just for kids anymore!

Adults are also looking for a night filled with thrills, chills, and a touch of spooky fun. Whether you’re looking for a haunted house, a costume party, or a night out on the town, there’s something for everyone. From costume parties to themed events at bars, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Halloween in style.

Saturday, Oct. 19

BOOs and Brews – Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo comes alive after dark at BOOs and Brews from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Adults 21 and over will enjoy spooky animal experiences, themed costume contests, music, food, and drinks. Costumes are encouraged, but face and head coverings are not permitted in the zoo. General Admission tickets are $40. https://www.brookfieldzoo.org/BoosAndBrews

Nightmare on Chicago Street – Elgin

The streets of downtown Elgin will be filled with zombies and all kinds of spooky creatures at the annual Nightmare on Chicago Street Halloween event from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event includes live entertainment and bands, food, drinks, retail vendors, roaming performers, live graffiti artists, a hookah lounge, and more. Special guests like MeTV’s Svengoolie are also expected to make an appearance. Attendees are invited to check out the Thunderdome, Nightmare Alley, and B-Movie Boulevard for more spooky fun. https://www.nightmareonchicagostreet.com

Saturday, Oct. 26

Under the Covers and Screaming – Joliet

Experience an evening of live music, food, and drinks at Chicago Street Pub in Joliet on Saturday, Oct. 26. Each year, local bands are asked to dress up like a famous band. This year you’ll find Dan Dougherty and Friends dressed as Stone Temple Pilots, Tomorrow’s Alliance as Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Becky and Tom as The Misfits, Mike Marc & Tyler Show as Blink 182, and Vaudevileins as Smashing Pumpkins. Cover is $10 at the door. 75 N. Chicago St., Joliet. https://chicagost.com/list-of-events

Howlin’ at the Moon – Naperville

This event for adults 21 and over will bring live music, food, drinks, and more to Naper Settlement in downtown Naperville for two nights, Oct. 25-26. The Food Truck Graveyard and BOOze Bar is the place to be for one-of-a-kind Halloween activities. Enjoy fire dance performances, art displays, axe throwing, and more. Win $500 in the costume contest. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. https://napersettlement.org/627/Howlin-at-the-Moon

Zombie Prom: Island of the Dead – St. Charles

Riverlands Brewing Company’s 2024 Halloween Party is from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 26. The taproom and patio will be decorated as a tropical island for the Zombie Prom. Live music from 13 Days begins at 7 p.m. and the costume contest begins at 9 p.m. Win prizes for Zombie Prom King and Queen, Best Couple Costume, and Best Island Shirt/Costume. Enjoy food from Waffadilla and the newest hard seltzer, Tiki Time Zombie. No tickets required and no cover. 1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles. https://www.riverlandsbrewing.com/

Halloween Bash at Gilted Edge Winery – Newark

An afternoon and evening of thrills await guests at Gilted Edge Winery in Newark. The bash begins at noon and runs through 9 p.m. The tasting room will come alive with spooky thrills, and Burrito Xpress will be on hand with tacos from 4-8 p.m. All glasses of wine are 10% off. 9396 Plattville Road, Newark. https://www.giltededgewinery.com/

Halloween Party – Sycamore

PJ’s Courthouse Tavern is the place to be for Rockin’ Mockstar Karaoke from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 26. Dress in your Halloween best for prizes in the costume contest. 202 W. State St., Sycamore. Visit PJ’s Facebook page for more information.

Halloween Pub Crawl – Crystal Lake

Visit some of Crystal Lake’s best watering holes and restaurants during this adults-only pub crawl on Oct.26. Participating establishments include The Cottage, The Junction, Goal Line, Jude’s, Rookies, Labemi’s, Williams Street Tap, Crystal Lake Brewing, Duke’s Alehouse & Kitchen, and Matt’s Tavern. Enjoy live music, karaoke, and food and drink specials. The event starts at 9 p.m. and no registration is required. https://downtowncl.org/events/halloween-pub-craw/

Thursday, Oct. 31

Adult Halloween Bash – McHenry

Ye Olde Corner Tap will host Thompson Duo in the Whiskey Garden for an evening of adult treats and outdoor music from 6-10 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Peek into your future with a Tarot reading by Kat. Free admission. 3901 Main Street, McHenry.

Club Arcada Murder Mystery – St. Charles

It’s an evening of mystery at the Billionaires Club Annual Halloween Masquerade Ball at the enchanted Club Arcada Speakeasy from 6-9:30 p.m. on Halloween night. Doors open at 6 p.m., and guests will enjoy the grazing table before the murder mystery begins at 7:30 p.m. Guests will trade clues and gather information to try to solve the crime. Costumes are appreciated, but not required. Cocktails and additional food will be available for purchase from the Club Arcada Speakeasy menu. Tickets are $50 per person. 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. https://clubarcada.com/

Saturday, Nov. 2

Old School Monster Mash – Malta

Get retro at this Halloween Party at Old School Pizza in Malta (just west of DeKalb). The party is from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and will feature old school Halloween favorites, as well as pizza and spooky drinks. Dress as your favorite creature or character and win prizes in the costume contest. The $20 ticket includes pizza and nonalcoholic beverages. Alcohol will be available for purchase. 507 N. 3rd St., Unit #2, Malta. Visit Old School Pizza’s Facebook page for more information.