Suburban Life volleyball notes: Louisville-bound Hannah Kenny honored to be part of Willowbrook’s greatest era

Hannah Kenny still has a few more matches as one of the greats in Willowbrook girls volleyball history before graduating early in December and playing for the University of Louisville.

The four-year starter is more enthusiastic about contributing to the Warriors’ greatest era.

Last season, the team finished third in Class 4A for their first state trophy with a best-ever 40-2 record.

”That would be super awesome, super special. I’d obviously be honored to be remembered that way,” Kenny said. ”But these last few years will also be remembered as the best that Willowbrook really has ever had so it’s great to be part of that and have my own personal success but also the team success. We’ve been great all four years.”

The recent success was evident again Tuesday on Senior Night.

The Warriors honored an impressive 11 seniors – 10 who have been with the program all four years. Anna Marinier has been a three-year varsity starter. Lily Javier, Ellie Branch, Sydney Brown, Giada Crocetti, twins Wendy and Olivia Pollak are second-year varsity players.

Add to that varsity newcomers Riley Coulter and Anna Dotson and junior varsity’s Kira Rhyce, who returned after playing freshman year.

”It’s just something special that people want to be a part of because it’s an amazing place,” Marinier said. “We get a lot of compliments just on how we present ourselves. I think that this program is really special just including everyone and having a fun time at practice but also being disciplined and getting better.”

The Warriors (25-6, 4-1 in West Suburban Conference Gold) also were 36-3 in 2023 and 37-2 in 2022 with a trip to supersectionals. Before this run, the Warriors had only three district titles in the 1970s.

Willowbrook coach Irene Mason has a 194-75 record over eight seasons. The Warriors were 11-23 in her 2018 debut.

”I’ve noticed a shift with the whole program and just the energy and positivity,” Mason said. “It’s a good vibe whenever we’re in the gym or together. They keep coming back so that’s a good thing.

“We had alumni night (Oct. 4). A lot of the girls that played in the past came back. It’s good to see the camaraderie with the program.”

Kenny, Marinier and Javier are the lone returnees from last season’s postseason lineup. Kenny already is the Warriors’ career record holder for assists (1,433) and aces (309) and also has 977 kills and 904 digs. Kenny again leads the Warriors in all four statistics this season.

One significant change has been the graduation of older sister Calli after three varsity seasons together. Now playing at Marquette, Calli Kenny has a program-record 1,003 kills and holds the single-season record of aces with 104 in 2023. Hannah had 100 and is at 89 this season.

”Yeah, it’s definitely different. She was a very good player, somebody that I could set a lot,” Kenny said. “Yes, I do miss her on the court. I think we all do. (But) our other people have stepped into her role well also.”

Right-side hitter Wendy Pollak and junior setter Kendall Norton have filled Calli’s multiple court contributions. Junior Julia Amin has a team-best 47 blocks. Javier (119 kills, 140 digs) has significantly increased her contributions now as a full-rotation starter.

”Especially going down to state last year, it gives everyone a lot more confidence since we were playing on a very big stage,” Javier said. ”This year, I have more confidence, really working on holding myself really high on the court and just working on bettering the ball for my teammates.”

The Warriors are the No. 6 seed in the 4A Willowbrook Sectional. They’ll probably finish second in the Gold to No. 3-seed Downers Grove South after four straight 6-0 titles, but the teams could meet again in the Whitney Young Regional final.

Senior Night especially was meaningful to Marinier. She’s been limited to 12 matches after being out for a month with shin splints. Marinier returned Oct. 7 and was back playing full rotation Tuesday. This year’s teammates include sophomore libero and sister Melanie Marinier.

”It’s definitely been a challenge of just not playing but also for my team. I think they’re more comfortable now,” Anna Marinier said. “It’s fun for me to be back and be a leader on the court.”

All-Tournament selections

Timothy Christian senior Abby VanderWal was named Most Valuable Player as the Trojans won the Montini Catholic Invite. Junior Bella Potempa and senior Miriam Pozdol Niego were all-tournament. Other recent all-tournament selections include York juniors Katie Day and Amalia Tolilpoulos at Glenbrook North and Morton senior Allison Bonin at De La Salle.

20-win club

TEAM HONOR ROLL: Members of the 20-win club after Thursday’s matches are Benet (28-0), Timothy (28-2), Willowbrook (25-6), Wheaton Academy (23-4), Lemont (23-5), Glenbard West (20-7) and York (20-8).