Montini Catholic celebrates 27 AP Scholars

Montini Catholic High School is recognizing 27 students honored as AP Scholars. The AP Scholar Awards recognize high school students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP Exams. The AP Scholar academic distinction provides the opportunity for students to cite among their credentials on applications and resumes.

The Montini AP Scholars from the classes of 2023 and 2024 are:

Scholars with Distinction (scores of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more AP Exams): Michael Crowley, ‘23, Downers Grove; Annabella D’Anca, ‘23, Wheaton; Matthew DiSimone, ‘23, Bensenville; Marin Ferris, ‘24, Wheaton; Samuel Hemmersmeier, ‘24, Elmhurst; Carla Osorio Palomino, ‘23, Carol Stream; Alexander Silveyra, ‘23, Carol Stream; Grace Tierney, ‘23, Downers Grove; Riley White, ‘24, Downers Grove.

Scholars with Honor (scores of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more AP Exams): Angela Banov, ‘23, Lombard; Thomas Cyze, ‘23, Willowbrook; William Prater, ‘23, Naperville; Lucy Rizzi, ‘24, Itasca; Sam Ruddy, ‘23, Downers Grove; Joseph Spaccapaniccia, ‘23, Bolingbrook.

Scholars (scores of 3 or higher on 3 or more AP Exams): Shannon Blacher, ‘23, Burr Ridge; Megan Blim, ‘23, Bolingbrook; Anjay Dhir, ‘24, Lombard; Hailey Goetz, ‘24, Lombard; Luke Hemmersmeier, ‘23, Elmhurst; Maren Hoovel, ‘23, Glen Ellyn; Thira Minauskas, ‘23, Lombard; Amanda Mrazek, ‘23, Lombard; Luke Pacelli, ‘23, Downers Grove; Daniel Petersen, ‘24, Downers Grove; Tanner Sebben, ‘24, Downers Grove; Kenneth Sledzinski, ‘23, Westmont.

Advanced Placement courses are high school courses presenting college level curriculum and include the opportunity to take a test at the end of the year to earn college credit. Students can earn scores between one and five, and students must score at least a three to earn college credit. Currently, Montini offers AP courses in a variety of subjects including English, math, science, social studies, technology and world language.