Homecoming week activities run Sept. 25-29 at Nazareth Academy

Nazareth Academy’s student council is celebrating the school’s pillar of spirit with fun activities and events during a Hollywood-themed spirit week and homecoming festivities from Sept. 25-29.

The student council will host activities such as dress down days, games, a pep rally and a dance.

“Student council has worked hard to plan a week that brings our entire student body together to have some fun and celebrate our abundant school spirit,” said Director of Student Activities Meg Gardner.

Spirit Week culminates Sept. 29 with an all-school pep rally, the 49th annual WALK through La Grange Park, on-campus activities including an inflatable obstacle course at Nazapalooza after the WALK and the traditional seniors vs. faculty kickball game.

The homecoming dance will be held in the Rooney Student Center on campus Sept 30. The Sept. 29 schedule features:

Nazareth Pep Rally - 8:15 a.m., Rooney Student Center

49th Annual WALK - through La Grange Park, 9-11 a.m.

Nazapalooza – food, games and fun on Spirit Field, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Senior vs. faculty Kickball - after the WALK on Michalek Field, approximately 11 a.m.

Homecoming football – 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Valenta Stadium

Nazareth’s 2023 Homecoming Court will be named at the pep rally. The homecoming dance will be held from 7-10 p.m. in the Rooney Student Center