Wheaton’s sustainability award nominations due Oct. 11

Wheaton’s Environmental Improvement Commission will recognize outstanding individuals and businesses/organizations through its first Wheaton Sustainability Awards.

The commission will accept nominations now through Oct. 11 to recognize one Wheaton adult, one student (K-12 or college), and one organization/business who demonstrate exemplary sustainability practices in our community.

Some areas where individuals or groups can be recognized include:

Energy efficiency

Waste reduction

Recycling

Water conservation

Sustainable home construction/remodeling

Habitat conservation.

For examples of sustainable actions within these areas, see the nomination form on the city’s website.

Nominees must live or work in Wheaton, and special consideration will be given to nominees who influence others to adopt sustainable practices. Winners will be recognized during the Nov. 20 city council meeting.

Promoting environmental sustainability is one of the city council’s five strategic priorities, with the goals of reducing the city’s carbon footprint, reducing the amount of waste routed to local landfills and informing the community about sustainability opportunities.

The Environmental Improvement Commission leads numerous programs throughout the year to accomplish these goals, including monthly electronic recycling collection events and annual events such as the Prairie Path Cleanup, Native Plant Sale, Recycling Extravaganza. To find out more about the Environmental Improvement Commission and how you can get involved, see the City’s website.