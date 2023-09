The 2023 Westmont High School homecoming parade will be held Sept. 21.

The parade will take place in downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue and is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The parade will head south on Cass Avenue from East Norfolk before turning east on Burlington Avenue and returning to the parade staging area.

Community Unit School District 201 invites the entire community to attend the parade as well as thanks local businesses and residents for their support.