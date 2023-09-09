Montini Catholic freshmen benefit from Peer Ministry program

Montini Catholic’s Peer Ministry mentorship program is well underway for the 2023-24 school year. The program, launched in fall 2020, is facilitated by Montini’s Peer Ministry team and extends throughout freshman year focusing on helping the newest Broncos create new connections to their classmates.

Upperclassmen act as trusted guides by helping the mentees become familiar with the high school atmosphere, policies, procedures, traditions, and encouraging them to get involved and to develop new relationships in the process.

“We want to welcome them and provide them with a mentor to help navigate through the numerous difficulties that come with beginning a new school, especially when it’s high school,” Campus Minister Michael Blanchette said in a news release. “They will be with the same group of students all year, so that they can bond and get to know them and journey alongside them throughout the school year.”

On Aug. 24, the groups got together for the first time since Freshman Step Up Day in June. Mentors brought up specific ice-breaker topics for discussion and freshmen were given the chance to get to know one another better and ask questions.

They plan to meet at least once each quarter throughout the year during freshman theology classes.

“We want them to be a constant source of information and support,” Blanchette said.

The peer ministers will also take on leadership roles during Montini Catholic’s annual freshman retreat day later this school year.

Blanchette is confident that the mentorship program will benefit the school community as a whole.

“We are a family oriented community. The freshmen look up to the peer ministers as older brothers/sisters,” he said. “While at the same time, our peer ministers are being challenged to grow their leadership skills and to become inspirations within their school and local communities.”