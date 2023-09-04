114 Benet students named AP Scholars

The College Board recently released the AP Scholar Awards for the 2022-23 school year. One hundred fourteen Benet Academy students were named AP Scholars for their hard work in Advanced Placement (AP) classes and high marks on AP exams.

“The Benet Academy principal’s office congratulates our 114 AP Scholars and celebrates the disciplined approach needed for academic success in the classroom. By committing to the rigor of AP across many disciplines, our AP Scholars prepare to meet the course demands of collegiate level skill readiness and content proficiency. We express our gratitude to our AP teachers for supporting our students with care and guidance as they navigate these opportunities to pursue this level of academic work in the Benet Academy curriculum.” LoriAnne Frieri, Benet’s assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, said in a news release.

The AP Scholars are composed of three juniors (Class of 2025), 19 seniors (Class of 2024) and 92 recent graduates (Class of 2023).

2023 AP Scholar Awards

AP Scholar - 50 students

Granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

AP Scholar with Honor - 21 students

Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and score of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

AP Scholar with Distinction - 43 students

Granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Click here to see the complete list of AP Scholars.