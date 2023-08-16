Zurko’s All Night Flea Market headed to Wheaton fairgrounds

WHEATON – With celebrities in tow, Zurko’s All Night Flea Market will return to the DuPage County Fairgrounds at 3 p.m. Aug. 19, where the action will unfold until 1 a.m. in Wheaton.

This year’s array of pop culture celebrities includes “The BOZEUM,” showcasing hundreds of original vintage “Bozo the Clown” treasures from 1946 to 2023, plus Joey D’Auria, an actor, stand-up comedian and voice-over artist who was WGN-TV Chicago’s Emmy Award-winning “Bozo the Clown” from 1984 to 2001, according to a news release.

Among other guests featured will be former child star Alison Arngrim, best known for her portrayal of Nellie Oleson on the NBC television series “Little House on the Prairie” from 1974 to 1982; actress Julie Dawn Cole, who portrayed Veruca Salt in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”; fellow actor Paris Themmen, best known for his role as Mike Teavee in the same movie; Jeffrey Moy, an artist who has done work for DC Comics on the Legionnaires title, as well as other titles and has done concept and storyboard work for numerous video games; The Wisconsin Horror Hosts; Count Gregula’s Crypt; Steve Harold, who has worked in the comic business for more than 30 years; writer, penciller and inker Scott Beaderstadt, best known for his self-published “Trollords”; author Rick Goldschmidt, the official biographer for Rankin/Bass Productions; and filmmaker and author John Borowski.

Offered for sale will be thousands of treasures from dealers coming from across the Midwest. They will bring an electic mix of antiques, collectibles, toys, sports collectibles, crafts, artwork, pop culture and other wares.

Bob Zurko of Zurko Promotions notes the market will be held “rain or moonshine,” with dealers set up in buildings, sheds and tents as well as open-air at the fairgrounds. Patrons are asked to use the entrance at 421 N. County Farm Road.

Admission costs $10, and is free for youth ages 12 and younger attending with an adult. Parking is free. Food and snacks will be available from a host of food vendors. Flashlights and lanterns are optional.

For information, contact Zurko Promotions at 715-526-9769 or visit zurkopromotions.com/wheaton-illinois-all-night-flea-market.