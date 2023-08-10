Wheaton library to hold end-of-summer celebration

The Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., will host an end-of-summer celebration with several events throughout August.

Last Summer Hurrah

4 p.m. Aug. 10. Play games, win prizes. Have one last chance to enjoy summer before school starts. For grades 6-12. Registration required.

Back to School Bubbles: Interactive Bubble Making Stations

6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. It’s almost time to go back to school. Join Jason Kollum for Interactive Bubble Making Stations on the library’s West Plaza. For children and their families. No registration is required.

Decorate School Supplies

4 p.m. Aug. 15. Come decorate your notebooks, binder, planners, backpacks in the Teenspace. Get ready for school and meet some new friends! For grades 6-12. Registration required.

Back to School Art Break

3:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Before we get back into the school year, we want to give you a chance to start or finish any last minute art crafts to decorate your locker with, or give to friends. We’ll provide some artsy materials: paint, Crayons, markers, colored pencils, canvas, sketch paper and glue. Just provide the creativity. For grades 6-12. Registration required.