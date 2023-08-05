Northwestern Medicine hospitals in DuPage recognized by U.S. News & World Report

In its annual Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News & World Report has once again recognized Northwestern Medicine hospitals as leaders in clinical excellence.

For the first time, Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton received a national ranking for rehabilitation. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield remains in the top 10 in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area.

With a national ranking of No. 35, Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital joins a distinguished group of rehabilitation centers recognized for their care of patients recovering from events such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries and serious illness.

“We know that Marianjoy is a very special place,” Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital president and chief nurse executive Anne Hubling, DNP, said in a news release. “This national ranking recognizes the tremendous strength of our program and the extraordinary care by our team to achieve the best possible outcome for each patient.”

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital is ranked No. 8 in both Illinois and the Chicago metropolitan area. Central DuPage is designated as “High Performing” in three specialties: gastroenterology and GI surgery; orthopaedics; and pulmonology and lung surgery. The hospital is recognized as “High Performing” in 14 procedures and conditions.

“I am honored to work alongside our exceptional physicians, nurses, and staff who always put the patient first,” Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital president Kenneth Hedley said in the release. “We are proud to once again be recognized for our commitment to providing world class health care for our community.”

For more information about Northwestern Medicine, visit news.nm.org/.