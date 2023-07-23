Wheaton celebrates Warhol’s birthday Aug. 5

As the summer of Wheaton Warhol continues, Wheaton’s Fine & Cultural Arts Commission encourages the community to come celebrate Andy Warhol’s birthday with art, music, a pop-up art exhibition and more from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5.

The event will take place on the Liberty Drive plaza near the Wheaton French Market, just east of Main Street. This event continues the celebration of pop art in honor of the McAninch Arts Center’s Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop exhibit at the College of DuPage.

In celebration of what would have been Andy Warhol’s 95th birthday (Aug. 6), the commission has the following activities planned:

10 a.m.-noon: Performance by Trevor Hill’s Beyond Standard

Noon-2 p.m.: Performance by Paul Abella’s Questionable Decisions seven-piece band. Hear multiple sets of Andy Warhol-inspired music.

Also throughout the event: