Friends of Wheaton Public Library to host book sale Aug. 10-13

The Friends of the Wheaton Public Library’s annual Book and Media Sale will be held Aug. 10-13 with a preview for Friends members on Aug. 9.

This sale features thousands books for all ages, including all genres of fiction and any nonfiction topic. It will also include CDs, LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, audiobooks and video games. Located in meeting rooms on the lower level. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards are accepted.

A Friends member preview sale will be held from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 9. Hours for the sale are:

9 a.m-9 p.m. Aug. 10

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 11

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12 ($5 per bag. The library supplies the bag.)

1-5 p.m. Aug. 13

The Friends of the Wheaton Public Library will accept donations for the sale through Aug. 3.