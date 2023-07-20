July 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Friends of Wheaton Public Library to host book sale Aug. 10-13

By Shaw Local News Network
A project to repair and refurbish the Wheaton Public Library's west plaza has received a funding boost. (Daily Herald file photo)

The Friends of the Wheaton Public Library’s annual Book and Media Sale will be held Aug. 10-13 with a preview for Friends members on Aug. 9.

This sale features thousands books for all ages, including all genres of fiction and any nonfiction topic.  It will also include CDs, LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, audiobooks and video games. Located in meeting rooms on the lower level. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards are accepted.

A Friends member preview sale will be held from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 9. Hours for the sale are:

  • 9 a.m-9 p.m. Aug. 10
  • 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 11
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12 ($5 per bag. The library supplies the bag.)
  • 1-5 p.m. Aug. 13

The Friends of the Wheaton Public Library will accept donations for the sale through Aug. 3.

Wheaton Public LibraryWheaton
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois