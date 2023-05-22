Lombard Garden Club names scholarship winner

The Lombard Garden Club has chosen Julia Voss as the recipient of its 2023 scholarship of $2,500.

Voss is a Lombard resident who attended Timothy Christian High School. The scholarship money will assist in her future environmental studies at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, a news release stated. She has a special interest in climate change and how it affects the oceans and planet.

Throughout her high school years, Voss was involved in both basketball and softball, as well as being editor of the school’s yearbook. She was a member of Young Life Club at Timothy Christian, where she mentored younger students and served as a camp leader. Moreover, she was a member of the National Honor Society and on the high honor roll all four years of high school.

The Lombard Garden Club uses annual lilac sales to fund the scholarship program. Students who apply must be Lombard residents who plan to attend a college and study the environment, horticulture, landscape design, botany, forestry or related fields.

The Lombard Garden Club is an award-winning, 97-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in the community. The club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. For information, visit www.lombardgardenclub.org.