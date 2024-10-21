Rain gardens the subject of Lombard Garden Club’s October meeting

The Lombard Garden Club will host speaker Heather Prince who will present “Rain Gardens 101″ at the Oct. 25 meeting. She will describe the different types of rain gardens and explore an extensive list of plants.

Prince has worked in the green industry for more than 20 years with the Morton Arboretum, Chicago Botanic Garden and The Growing Place. She is a trained horticulturist specializing in trees, shrubs and natives and has a passion for connecting people with plants.

The presentation will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 25, at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard. The event is free and open to the public.