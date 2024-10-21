Glenbard South Theatre to present “Where the Wild Things Are”

Glenbard South High School will perform an adaptation of Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at 23W200 Butterfield Road in Glen Ellyn.

This is a student-written, produced, designed and directed show that is sure to delight fans of the book, as well as audience members new to the story of Max and “the night he wore his wolf suit and made mischief of one kind and another.”

All seats are $5 general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at glenbardsouthhs.seatyourself.biz. Cash and check will be accepted at the door. Credit card purchases must be made in advance online. The runtime of the show is approximately 30 minutes.