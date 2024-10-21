Singer-songwriter Grace Pettis to perform at The Venue in Aurora

Award-winning singer songwriter Grace Pettis will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Pettis will be highlighting music from her latest record “Down to the Letter.” (Starla Dawn)

Pettis will be opening for the Beth Bombara Band for the all ages show.

According to a news release, Pettis’ anticipated second album captures her Nashville-based, Alabama and Austin-raised songwriting prowess. “Down to the Letter” chronicles the end of a long term relationship with heartbreaking detail, as the lyrics drift between personal autobiography and universal catharsis. The record is about one woman’s journey through tough times, coming out on the other side all the more herself; vulnerable but triumphant, bruised but in possession of her own, solitary strength.

Pettis is the winner of many of the nation’s most prestigious songwriting contests, including NPR’s Mountain Stage New Song Contest, the release stated.

For more information, visit gracepettis.com and for more information about The Venue, visit https://www.themusicvenue.org.