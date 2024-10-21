‘Million Dollar Quartet’ run extended at Aurora’s Stolp Island Theatre

(From left) Alex Swindle plays Elvis Presley, Bill Scott Sheets is Johnny Cash, Garrett Forrestal plays Jerry Lee Lewis and Christopher Wren is Carl Perkins in Million Dollar Quartet, the inaugural production at Paramount Theatre’s new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G, in downtown Aurora. (Photo by Amy Nelson )

“Million Dollar Quartet,” the roof-rattling, jukebox tuner that inaugurated Aurora’s Stolp Island Theatre in July and has sold out (or nearly sold out) most performances since then, has been extended.

Paramount Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Aurora, on Friday announced performances of this rapturous celebration of early rock ‘n’ roll will continue through June 2025.

A fictionalized account of an impromptu December 1956 meeting between rock ‘n’ roll pioneers Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley at the Sun Records studio in Memphis, Tennessee, “Million Dollar Quartet” consists of 22 songs by Cash, Perkins, Chuck Berry, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Arthur Crudup and Little Richard including such crowd favorites as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” among others.

Tickets are $65 and are available at (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.