St. Francis High School students named National Merit Scholarship finalists

All four of the National Merit Scholarship semifinalists at St. Francis High School in Wheaton have been named finalists: Emily Butz of Bolingbrook, Madelyn Hoden of Glen Ellyn, Philip Latorre of Bartlett and Connor Shields of St. Charles.

Additionally, Latorre was awarded the National Merit $2,500 Scholarship and is the St. Francis High School valedictorian, a news release stated. Winners of this scholarship are named in every state, in numbers based on the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

To become a finalist, the student and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and the honors and awards received.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.