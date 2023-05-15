May 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

St. Francis High School students named National Merit Scholarship finalists

By Shaw Local News Network
(from top left): St. Francis High School students Philip Latorre, Madelyn Hoden, Connor Shields, and Emily Butz, who were named National Merit Scholarship Finalists.

St. Francis High School students Philip Latorre (from top, left), Madelyn Hoden, Connor Shields and Emily Butz were named National Merit Scholarship finalists. (Photo provided by St. Francis High School )

All four of the National Merit Scholarship semifinalists at St. Francis High School in Wheaton have been named finalists: Emily Butz of Bolingbrook, Madelyn Hoden of Glen Ellyn, Philip Latorre of Bartlett and Connor Shields of St. Charles.

Additionally, Latorre was awarded the National Merit $2,500 Scholarship and is the St. Francis High School valedictorian, a news release stated. Winners of this scholarship are named in every state, in numbers based on the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

To become a finalist, the student and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and the honors and awards received.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

WheatonAwardsStudentsScholarshipSt. CharlesBartlettBolingbrookGlen Ellyn
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois