Berwyn Shops to return May 5 for incubator’s second season

The Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project is set to relaunch May 5 with 12 new small businesses.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to join the grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. May 5, as frequent shoppers, partners, friends and family gather to celebrate the official return of this retail incubator, a news release stated.

Once the ribbon is cut, the 12 newest Berwyn businesses will open their doors every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is welcome to meet the new business owners and browse their diverse array of products. Selected by 13 community volunteers, the 2023 cohort offers everything from hand-poured candles and curated apparel to beautifully designed accessories and baked goods, the release stated. Located at 6931 Roosevelt Road, the incubator program will run from May to mid-December.

As a retail incubator for the city of Berwyn, the Homegrown Project is designed to provide entrepreneurs, artisans and makers with the support they need to succeed: a location, education, promotion and resources. The 12 women-owned businesses are given the opportunity to test out the local market before committing to a brick-and-mortar operation.

Now in its second year, the vision for the Berwyn Shops has become a reality. In 2022, the 12 business owners broke sales records, sold out events, secured new contracts, and expanded their followings. They even represented the shops across 15 news outlets, including The New York Times, The Associated Press and WGN. The inaugural season ended with 11 graduating from the program, five signing leases, and three finalizing contracts for their new locations.

“I am incredibly proud of the Berwyn Shops,” Berwyn Mayor Robert Lovero said in the release. “This Homegrown Project has truly become a community space and a dynamic destination for new shoppers and new businesses.”

For information about the Berwyn Shops, visit www.berwynshops.com.