Wheaton Library’s Geek Fest to salute free comic book day

Wheaton Public Library will celebrate the national Free Comic Book Day with its first Geek Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 on the main floor and lower level of the library, 225 N. Cross St.

Costumes are encouraged for this all-ages event, a news release stated. All are invited to celebrate their favorite fandoms with free comic books and a variety of hands-on activities. Participants can look forward to trivia, a glow stick dance party, tabletop gaming, video games, a photo booth, a cosplay contest and other activities. Comic books are available on a first-come basis while supplies last.

Attendees can join artist Mark Anderson for a cartooning class in meeting room A at 10 and 11 a.m. During the class, participants will get to practice their cartooning skills by drawing such characters as monsters, elves and dragons. Advance registration is required to attend these sessions at wheatonlibrary.org/calendar.

For information about Geek Fest, visit wheatonlibrary.org or call 630-668-1374.