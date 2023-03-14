Nazareth Academy’s spring musical to be director’s final show

Nazareth Academy presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a fun and funny musical comedy with the added bonus of audience participation. It is directed by Kim White, who is retiring at the end of the school year, a news release stated.

The plot’s invitation to include others is one of the reasons White chose the musical, noting, “Out of all the shows I have directed at Nazareth, it is one of my favorites. It has the essence of children, of fun, of happiness. There is an element where there is audience participation, and I am hoping to have some alums I’ve worked with back on stage again.”

White has taught for 43 years, with 33 years spent teaching and directing plays at Nazareth Academy. Her retirement means “Spelling Bee” will be her final production at Nazareth.

“After 43 years of teaching, I hope I have imparted not only good acting skills on my students, but good human skills on my students,” White said. “Our world needs good and kind and loving people. I think that is what Nazareth is all about.”

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. April 20 to 22, and at 1 p.m. April 23 in the Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, 1209 W. Ogden Ave., La Grange Park. Tickets cost $18, and will be available for purchase online beginning April 3. A link to ticket sales will be available via Nazareth’s website at www.nazarethacademy.com.

Characters and cast

The spellers:

Chip Tolentino, played by Harrison Gianares of Hinsdale

Logainne Schwartzandgruebenierre, Ava Bucur of Berwyn

Leaf Coneybear, Jay Conkin of Western Springs

William Barfee, Gavin Dimit of Burr Ridge

Marcy Park, Ava Hartschuh of Burr Ridge

Olive Ostrovsky, Marieclaire Popernik of Western Springs

The adults:

Rona Lisa Perretti, Lexi Connerty of Western Springs

Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Addrian West of La Grange

Mitch Mahoney, Daniel Kestler of Stickney

Extra spellers/understudies:

Grace Enderle of Westmont, Maddie Markham of Riverside, Alaina Milon of Westchester, Liam O’Meara of Clarendon Hills, and Liam Ryan and Jack Siffermann, both of Western Springs.