Nazareth Academy unveils upcoming exhibit, concerts, cast for spring play

Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park announces upcoming visual and performing arts events as well as the April production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Nazareth Academy’s Fine Arts Department will be on full display this spring, a news release stated. All are welcome to attend the following events to support the work of Nazareth’s student artists – from theater to visual arts, band and choir.

• 7 p.m. March 1, Alexine Chapel at Nazareth Academy, free

For the Spring Choir Concert, the Concert Choir and Progressions both will perform. Some of the selections include traditional choral pieces such as “Pie Jesu,” “Simple Gifts” and “Shoshone Love Song,” as well as contemporary selections like “Nothing Is Gonna Stop Me” and “The Road Home.”

• 7 p.m. March 8, Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, free

The Spring Band Concert will feature the Symphonic Band, Jazz Combo, Percussion Ensemble and the Beginning Band, which will perform work from the competition season.

• 5 to 8 p.m. April 3, Nazareth Academy Rooney Student Center

At the Spring Fine Arts Showcase, join faculty and students from Nazareth Academy’s Fine Arts Department for a Visual Arts Open House, including a reception and gallery tours. The showcase will include works from dozens of Nazareth students, including Scholastic Art & Writing Award winners.

• 7 p.m. April 20-22, and 1 p.m. April 23, Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be presented by Naz Drama. The musical comedy centers on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Tickets for Nazareth’s spring musical will go on sale online in April.

In the cast will be Harrison Gianares and Jay Conkin, both of Hinsdale; Ava Bucur of Berwyn; Gavin Dimit and Ava Hartschuh, both of Burr Ridge; Marieclaire Popernik, Lexi Connerty, Liam Ryan and Jack Siffermann, all of Western Springs; Addrian West of La Grange; Daniel Kestler of Stickney; Grace Enderle of Westmont; Maddie Markham of Riverside; Alaina Milon of Westchester; and Liam O’Meara of Clarendon Hills.

• 7 p.m. May 10, Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, free

The Pops Band Concert will feature the Symphonic Band, Jazz Combo, Percussion Ensemble and the Beginning Band.

• 7 p.m. May 11, Alexine Chapel at Nazareth Academy, free

The Pops Choir Concert presents performances by the Concert Choir and Progressions showcasing a family-friendly and uplifting array of songs.

The school is at 1209 W. Ogden Ave., La Grange Park. For information, contact 708-354-0061 or www.nazarethacademy.com.