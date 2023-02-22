Elmhurst library to showcase best-selling science writer Mary Roach

The Elmhurst Public Library will join libraries across the state of Illinois to host New York Times best-selling science author Mary Roach in an online program at 7 p.m. March 1, a news release stated.

Roach is the author of “Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers,” Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal” and “Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void.” Her newest book, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” debuted in September 2021.

In the live discussion, “The Weird and Wonderful World With Mary Roach,” she will talk about her frank approach to science, the importance of humor and exploring the weird, wonderful world in which we live. The Washington Post has dubbed Roach as “America’s funniest science writer.”

The free, hour-long event is presented in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, a collaborative effort designed to bring virtual events with bestselling, esteemed and diverse speakers to library patrons across the state.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2ykv5uks or call 630-279-8696.