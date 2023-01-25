Benedictine University to present talk by activist Rev. William Barber

As part of its Black History Month celebration, Benedictine University will host a nationally known pastor and social justice activist, the Rev. Dr. William Barber II, from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in Lisle.

Barber’s presentation on advancing the discussion of anti-racism and social justice will be held in Benedictine’s Goodwin Hall of Business, Room 411, at 5700 College Road. The free event is open to the public.

“Hosting Rev. Dr. Barber is a very important moment in our university’s great history, especially as we observe Black History Month,” Benedictine President Charles Gregory said in a news release. “It is a rare opportunity for our university’s leadership, faculty, student body and our surrounding community to hear firsthand from a nationally renowned pastor who has devoted his life to fighting systemic racism and poverty in America.”

Barber recently became the founding director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at the Yale Divinity School, which will pursue teaching, practice, research and collaboration at the intersection of theology and advocacy.

A sought-after speaker, Barber has given keynote addresses at hundreds of national and state conferences, including the 2016 Democratic National Convention. He is the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival; bishop with The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries; visiting professor at Union Theological Seminary; and senior fellow at Auburn Seminary.

Prior to joining the Yale Divinity School, he pastored the Greenleaf Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Goldsboro, N.C. He began his ministry at Greenleaf 29 years ago, and during his time there, the church sponsored efforts that led to more than $12 million of community development.

He is the author of four books: “We Are Called to Be a Movement”; “Revive Us Again: Vision and Action in Moral Organizing”; “The Third Reconstruction: Moral Mondays, Fusion Politics, and the Rise of a New Justice Movement”; and “Forward Together: A Moral Message for the Nation.”

Benedictine University was founded as a Catholic university in 1887. For information about the school, contact 630-829-6300 or ben.edu.