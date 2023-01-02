Elmhurst Public Library earns five-star rating

For the sixth year in a row, Elmhurst Public Library received a five-star rating in a national ranking of Library Journal’s annual review of public libraries.

The 2022 index represents data released by the Institute of Museum and Library Science for the 2020 fiscal year, a news release stated.

A total of 5,359 U.S. public libraries were rated nationwide. In Illinois, 13 libraries earned the five-star rating, including Elmhurst Public Library.

“We can all be proud of receiving this designation for the sixth year in a row, because it takes all of us to make it happen,” Director Mary Beth Harper stated in the release. “Thanks to the creative and dedicated staff, the board of trustees who diligently work to support our efforts and represent the community, and the people of Elmhurst for continuing to appreciate and use their library.”

Library Journal reviews public library data reported to the government – visits, checkouts, program attendance, e-material circulation, public computer use and Wi-Fi sessions per capita – and ranks the best-performing libraries within budget categories. Elmhurst Public Library placed in the top 10 nationwide in the $5 million to $9.9 million category, with notably high visits and Wi-Fi sessions per capita.

For information about Elmhurst Public Library’s five-star status, visit elmlib.org/stars.