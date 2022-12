Westmont police are investigating a fatal Tuesday night collision on Ogden Avenue.

A pedestrian, Daniel Fitzmaurice, 65, unknown address, was critically injured after being struck by a car on Ogden Avenue at about 8:38 p.m., authorities said.

Fitzmaurice was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Fitzmaurice was seen crossing Ogden Avenue, but not in a crosswalk, prior to the collision.