Wheaton-Naperville Infant Welfare’s luminaria sale underway

For 53 years, the Wheaton-Naperville Chapter of the Auxiliary of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago has sponsored a Christmas Eve tradition in which glowing candlelight flows in unbroken chains along curbsides and walkways in neighborhoods, according to a news release.

The luminaria sale has evolved into an expression of community pride, unity and caring, the organization stated. Proceeds from the sale of luminaria help the Infant Welfare Society bring the gift of good health to disadvantaged children.

A luminaria set includes five candles and five bags for $6. Lumabases, reusable plastic bases that hold the candles, are available as a set of five for $15. Or one can opt to use sand, birdseed, cat litter or potting soil to anchor candles in the bags.

Luminaria sets are sold through neighborhood coordinator volunteers and online at www.wheatoninfantwelfare.org/luminaria. Luminaria sets also can be purchased until Christmas Eve at both Wheaton locations of Buikema’s ACE Hardware at 1705 N. Main St. and 90 E. Loop Road; Carlson’s True Value Hardware at 125 E. Front St. in Wheaton; and Buikema’s ACE Hardware at 963 W. 75th St. in Naperville.

Wheaton-Naperville Infant Welfare invites the community to join in “Lighting a Candle for a Child.”