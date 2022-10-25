Elmhurst Library reveals One Book, One Elmhurst title

“American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures,” a book of short, personal essays by prominent Americans from diverse backgrounds and occupations, has been chosen as the title for this year’s One Book, One Elmhurst library series.

The collection of essays describes growing up between cultures in the United States, and is edited by America Ferrera.

One Book, One Elmhurst is an opportunity for the entire community to read and engage with the same book title. Elmhurst Public Library offers discussions and programming around the book’s topics. Book clubs, families and workplaces are encouraged to use the title as a basis for discussion, a news release stated.

The library’s series of programs focused on the theme of the book culminates in two special events:

“60 Minutes Around the World” with Nestor Gomez, a storytelling event that explores issues surrounding U.S. immigration, and examines the historical, political and personal experiences that have forged our national identity, community and sense of belonging in America. It begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, presented with the Elmhurst History Museum.

Author visit with Frank Waln, an award-winning Sicangu Lakota hip hop artist and music producer who hails from the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, but now lives in Chicago. Waln is one of the authors featured in “American Like Me.” It begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 28, at Elmhurst University Frick Center, presented with Elmhurst University and the Friends of the Public Library.

There also will be two discussions about the book: at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the library, and at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Elmhurst History Museum. Registration information for all events is at elmlib.org/events.

“American Like Me: Reflections on Life Between Cultures” is available through the library’s catalog in book, audio and digital formats.

For information, visit elmlib.org/OneBook.