Elmhurst library to host actress, activist Marlee Matlin in online program

The Elmhurst Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host award-winning actress and Illinois native Marlee Matlin in a virtual program at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. In celebration of Deaf Awareness Month, Matlin will share the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist.

She is the youngest recipient of the Best Actress Academy Award for her film debut in “Children of a Lesser God,” a news release stated. She went on to receive Emmy nominations for her television work including roles on “Seinfeld,” “The West Wing” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Most recently, her Apple TV+ film “CODA” swept every category it was nominated in at the 2022 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

In addition to acting, Matlin starred on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” She has written three children’s novels, a bestselling autobiography and released an app to help teach American Sign Language to millions of smart phone users.

A longtime advocate for deaf rights, Matlin continues to break down barriers for herself and others through her acting, awareness raising and writing.

“The only thing I can’t do is hear,” Matlin said in the release. “The rest is there for the taking.”

“A Conversation with Marlee Matlin” will be offered in ASL and translated through an interpreter. Registration is required to receive information to join the live Zoom event. To register, visit elmlib.org/author. The virtual event is free and open to the public.

It is presented in partnership with Illinois Libraries Present, a collaborative effort designed to bring virtual events with bestselling, esteemed and diverse speakers to library patrons across the state. More than 140 libraries have joined the second season of Illinois Libraries Present, which is funded, in part, by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

For information, visit elmlib.org or call 630-279-8696.