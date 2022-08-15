Montini Catholic names assistant principal

Montini Catholic High School in Lombard welcomes Chris Tiritilli as the high school’s assistant principal of student services.

Being rooted in Catholic education and a product of diocesan schools from elementary through high school, Tiritilli is excited to join the Montini Catholic Bronco community, a news release stated. He earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from DePaul University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Lewis University.

He joins the Montini community after serving as principal at St. Mary of Gostyn School in Downers Grove for the past six years, and principal at Holy Family Catholic School in Bensenville for two years prior to that.

As assistant principal for student services, Tiritilli will work closely with the school’s counselors, deans and social worker to ensure that Montini is able to continue to meet the individual needs of all students, the release stated. Additionally, he will assist in overseeing the transfer student process, school safety and scheduling.

“Ultimately, his addition will further enhance our student experience at Montini, and help ensure student success in and out of the classroom,” Principal Kevin Bierne stated in the release. “There’s no doubt that Chris will have a tremendously positive impact on our students’ experiences at Montini. News of his addition to our school community was loudly and exuberantly praised by the many families, students and colleagues who have had the opportunity to cross paths with him in his previous roles.

“I look forward to the rest of the Montini school community getting to know the school leader [that] so many others have come to respect, admire and appreciate,” Bierne said. “In getting to know Chris, it’s clear that he has a knack for building consensus, has tremendous attention to detail, relates well with students [and] is a natural communicator …”

Tiritilli and wife Alexandria are the parents of 2-year-old Gia and 9-month-old Vince.