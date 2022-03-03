Elmhurst Public Library to feature author talks

ELMHURST – Book lovers have three opportunities to hear authors speak about their books and writing this spring, announced the Elmhurst Public Library.

Madeline Miller, known for her award-winning book, “Song of Achilles,” and the bestselling novel, “Circe,” discusses her processes for writing and research and her interest in adapting classic texts into modern novels. Miller appears virtually on March 3, in a program presented with area libraries, a news release stated.

Jenny Lawson, also known as “The Bloggess,” brings her sharp wit and candor as she shares her struggle with mental illness. Lawson discusses her most recent bestseller, “Broken (in the Best Possible Way),” virtually on March 30, presented with area libraries.

Kiley Reid, Man Booker Prize nominee and New York Times bestselling author of “Such a Fun Age,” speaks about her critically acclaimed novel that shines a bright light on the subtle, yet deeply impactful aspects of race and privilege in America. A Q&A will follow. Her program is presented with Elmhurst University on April 7 at Hammerschmidt Chapel on the campus.

For information, visit elmlib.org/author.