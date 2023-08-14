Elmhurst Park District’s Take a Hike Challenge starts Sept. 6

Reconnect with nature and explore local trails while meeting new people at Elmhurst Park District’s Park Meet Ups scheduled for September and October.

Each week, participants will meet at a new park to go for a walk as part of the Take a Hike Challenge. Bring a lunch if you’re interested in sticking around after the walk. Walks are self guided and go at your own pace, making these walks perfect for all ages and abilities.

Dates (all times are Noon)

For eight weeks, from Sept. 1 to Oct.27, rediscover the healthy benefits of being active and spending time outdoors with Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Take a Hike Challenge! Edward-Elmhurst Health has partnered with local community sponsors, including Elmhurst Park District, to bring you hiking insights, special programming and ideas each week.

How does it work? Register for the challenge. Turn in the Take a Hike! Tracker with six completed hikes to get an award.