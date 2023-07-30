Elmhurst Park District seeks resident feedback for survey

This year, the Elmhurst Park District is engaging with the community to update its comprehensive and strategic plan. Feedback from the public is essential to creating a park district that evolves with the community and its changing needs, a news release stated.

To shape its priorities, the district is conducting a community needs assessment survey to collect direct feedback about Park District parks, facilities, programs, and services and strengths and areas for improvement.

An independent research firm, ETC Institute, is overseeing the survey. The firm is a recognized leader in the design and administration of market research studies for local government organizations.

The survey is currently being distributed in the mail to a randomly selected sample of district residents to collect a return rate that accurately represents the park district’s population. If you receive a paper copy in the mail, please complete and mail it back to our survey partner, ETC Institute, in the enclosed postage-paid envelope. Responses can also be submitted online. The survey will take approximately 12-15 minutes to complete and respondents will remain anonymous.

If you do not receive the survey in the mail, you will still have a chance to submit your feedback. A link to the survey will be made available in late summer or early fall on the Elevate Elmhurst Parks website. The responses from this collection method will be tabulated separately from the randomly selected respondents, the release stated.

A key component of planning the park district’s future is having feedback from the whole community, including non-park and non-program users. No matter your current involvement with the district’s facilities and programs, we urge you to take the survey and let us know what you think. The community feedback gathered will be used the guide planning at the Park District for years to come.

If you have questions or for more information, visit the Elevate Elmhurst Parks project website for responses to frequently asked questions, email elevate@epd.org or call 630-993-8920.