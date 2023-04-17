Art in Wilder Park nears set for May 6-7

The Elmhurst Park District and Elmhurst Art Museum announce the 26th annual Art in Wilder Park on May 6-7, featuring artisans selling one-of-a-kind jewelry, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, prints and fiber arts, complemented by food and family activities.

A highlight of this year’s festival is the unveiling of a newly commissioned public art installation, “Superheroes in Wilder Park,” featuring life-sized superhero sculptures by area artists and youth groups, a news release stated.

Admission is free to Art in Wilder Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 and 7 at 175 S. Cottage Hill Ave. After drawing 8,000 visitors in 2022, organizers plan an even larger, more inclusive and accessible event for the whole family this year, the release stated.

“We are excited to expand Art in Wilder Park with more exhibiting artists from across the Midwest than ever before, and to attract new audiences with a ‘super’ public art installation that will inspire the next generation of local heroes,” John McKinnon, executive director of the Elmhurst Art Museum, stated in the release.

On view from May 6 to July 31, “Superheroes in Wilder Park” is described as a bold preview of the museum’s summer blockbuster show “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross” that will feature work by one of the greatest artists in the field of comic books from June 3 to Aug. 20. Art in Wilder Park will host special appearances by costumed heroes from the League of Enchantment, in addition to a variety of children’s activities planned with over 20 community organizations.

“We are excited for the 26th annual Art in Wilder Park, a renowned community event held each spring with large offerings for the entire family,” Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from near and far to enjoy a day at the park, support local restaurants, artisans and businesses, and celebrate all that the event has to offer.”

The full exhibitor list is at elmhurstartmuseum.org/events.