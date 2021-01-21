Glen Ellyn names acting village president

Glen Ellyn Trustee Gary Fasules was named acting village president Jan. 19 at the village board meeting.

Fasules will fill the remainder of former President Diane McGinley’s term, who resigned effective Dec. 31 due to a move out of state.

Fasules’ fellow board members voted unanimously to elect him to the position until the next village president is sworn in following the April 6 election. He will be sworn in at the Jan. 25 board meeting.

Fasules has the most experience in the role of trustee, having served four years in the 1990s, in addition to his current term since being elected in 2017. He also previously served as a member of the village’s plan commission and zoning board of appeals.

A lifelong resident of Glen Ellyn, Fasules has served on various community committees including Glen Ellyn School District 41, Glenbard High School District 87 and the Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Glen Ellyn in this capacity during this transition,” Fasules said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to continue to move forward essential village projects and services over the next several months while assisting our local businesses during these trying times. The board and I pledge that we will work alongside one another to keep Glen Ellyn moving in a direction that benefits all its residents and businesses during this transition period.”