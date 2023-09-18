Glenbard Parent Series to discuss college admission process Oct. 3

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present The Truth about College Admission with college admission director Rick Clark in two Zoom webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or at 630-942-7668.

Finding a good fit, meeting deadlines and standing out during the college admission are important. Clark will provide an easy-to-follow, comprehensive, go-to guide. He will share advice, thoughtful strategies and helpful direction while providing reassurance.

This discussion will cover important steps, from researching colleges and crafting an application to understanding what schools are looking for academically and how colleges decide who to accept.

Clark is assistant vice provost and executive director at Georgia Tech University and a thought leader in the college admission/application processes. He is a former admission director and has served on advisory and governing boards at the regional, state and national levels.

Continuing professional development units are available for this webinar.