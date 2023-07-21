District 41 names new director of student services

The Glen Ellyn School District 41 Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Libby Jansen as director of student services.

“I am honored to join Glen Ellyn District 41 as the new director, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead,” Jansen said in a news release. “With a deep commitment to student success and a passion for innovative education, I look forward to working collaboratively with the staff, students, and community to create a nurturing environment where every student can thrive.”

Jansen has more than 20 years of experience working in education and the last 12 have been as a special education administrator. She has spent the last eight years as the director of special education in Indian Prairie District 204. Prior to joining District 204, she served as assistant principal of Glenwood School - CASE Cooperative in Glendale Heights.

Jansen earned a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University in secondary education and English with honors and a master’s degree in administration leadership from Concordia University.Jansen holds a LBS1 endorsement and also a director of special education endorsement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Libby to D41. Her experience and expertise in a district that has done exceptional work in the area of special education will be an asset to our district,” said Superintendent Melissa Kaczkowski. “Libby is highly regarded professionally and really stood out during the interview process.”Join us in welcoming Libby Jansen to Glen Ellyn School District 41″