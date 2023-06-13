York High School in Elmhurst plans outdoor concert spotlighting Brazilian choro

A festive concert of Brazilian choro music will be performed at 7 p.m. June 16 on the north lawn of York High School in Elmhurst.

Choro is an instrumental Brazilian genre of popular music, which originated in 19th century Rio de Janeiro. It’s characterized by beautiful melodic lines, sophisticated chord progressions and a joyful, festive sensibility, a news release stated.

Prior to the concert, musicians from York Community High School and Elmhurst University will be part of a weeklong cultural immersion, giving the students the opportunity to learn about and play choro music under the musicianship and instruction of Julie Koidin, director and instructor; Vitor Gonçalves, music director and instructor; and Dedé Sampaio, percussion instructor.

The choro music residency and culminating concert are made possible by funding by the Consulate General of Brazil in Chicago, The Hees Family Fund and York Music Boosters Organization.

The concert is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Rain location is York Auditorium.

For information, visit york.elmhurst205.org/departmentsdivisions/performing-arts/bands.