Western Springs resident elected to Chicago Zoological Society’s Board of Trustees

The Chicago Zoological Society Board of Trustees, which manages Brookfield Zoo, has announced the appointment of Michael C. Drai and Elizabeth S. Quinn to its board.

Drai is a managing partner for Rising Point Capital—a Chicago-based private investment firm that provides partnership and capital to transform and grow businesses. Prior to Rising Point Capital, he worked for more than 10 years with Sterling Partners, an investment management platform also based in Chicago. Drai’s career began as an analyst for Salomon Smith Barney in 2000 before working as an associate at Allen & Company, and then GTCR Golder Rauner.

Drai received a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He lives in Western Springs with his wife and four young children.

Quinn serves as senior vice president of administration for Northwestern Memorial Health Care, the primary teaching affiliate of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. In this role, she leads human resources for the Northwestern Medicine healthcare system, which is made up of more than 35,000 employees and 7,000 aligned physicians across all 11 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory and diagnostic sites.

Quinn’s role focuses on driving business results at the intersection of strategy, talent and culture. She has worked at Northwestern Memorial Health Care since 2004 in a variety of leadership roles, both in human resources and finance. Prior to joining the Northwestern Memorial Health Care family, she worked at Ernst & Young, LLP for five years.

Quinn received bachelor’s degrees in public relations and business administration from Valparaiso University. She, her husband and children have been long-time patrons and members of Brookfield Zoo. The family lives in Chicago.