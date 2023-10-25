West Suburban Community Pantry seeking donations during Harvest Week

West Suburban Community Pantry is appealing to the public to help pack the pantry with food and books during the annual Harvest Week Drive, Nov. 1-11.

“We served nearly 70% more people last year,” pantry CEO Suzanne Armato said in a news release. “With the holidays being our busiest time of year, we need our communities’ help to ensure that everyone can enjoy the sense of warmth and security that we all seek during the holiday season.”

The pantry is hoping the community can rally to help provide their most requested foods and foods that are hard to source.

“Our customers want items that help them make a delicious full meal, items like spices, salad dressing, condiments, rice and beans. In addition, pantry staples like canned chicken and tuna, and low sugar canned fruit or low sodium canned vegetables—items that are harder to source help us meet our customers’ special dietary needs and mean we can offer quality protein,” Director of Pantry Operations Paul Matsushima said in the release.

The following locations, including West Suburban Community Pantry, will accept donations during their open hours from Nov. 1-11:

Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Park District, Recreation and Aquatic Complex – 200 Lindsey Lane, Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Park District, Annerino Community Center – 201 Recreation Dr., Bolingbrook

Downers Grove Park District, Recreation Center – 4500 Belmont Road, Downers Grove

Downers Grove Park District, Lincoln Center – 935 Maple Ave., Downers Grove

GreenState Credit Union-Naperville – 1260 Book Road, Naperville

GreenState Credit Union-Plainfield – 13440 Route 59, Plainfield

GreenState Credit Union-Westmont – 6495 S. Cass Ave., Westmont

NorthStar Wealth Group – 6435 Main St., Suite 160, Woodridge

Woodridge Public Library – 3 Plaza Drive, Woodridge

West Suburban Community Pantry - 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Suite 118, Woodridge

Additional one-day drives will be held:

Nov. 4: ARC - Athletic Recreation Center – 8201 Janes Ave., Woodridge

Nov. 5: St. Luke Presbyterian Church – 5235 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove

Nov. 12-13: First Congregational UCC – 25 E. Benton Ave., Naperville

Nov. 10, 8 to 10 a.m.: Naperville Sunrise Rotary- Naperville Country Club --25w570 Chicago Ave., Naperville