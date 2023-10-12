West Suburban Community Pantry celebrates Hunger Action Month with brewery collaboration

Volunteers and staff of West Suburban Community Pantry celebrated Hunger Action Month with an up-close brewing experience at Skeleton Key Brewery in Woodridge when they joined with volunteers from the GardenWorks Project to help Skeleton Key begin brewing “Growing for Good.”

The debut of the India Pale Ale will occur at an official Skeleton Key release party Oct. 18.

“Growing for Good” features fresh lemon thyme grown especially for the new brew and blended with Loral and Cascade hops. Participants in the brew collaboration had the opportunity to take part in cutting the lemon thyme and then blending the batch. They explored the sensory aspects of brewing beer throughout the day, including rubbing hops, chewing malt and sipping wort. Skeleton Key volunteers, customers and staff have also grown and contributed produce to the pantry and volunteered at the pantry.

“We are so grateful for this unique partnership and our friends Paul, Emily and John at Skeleton Key Brewery and all they do to serve our community, “ pantry CEO Suzanne Armato said in a news release. “This partnership brings together three great organizations each contributing our particular expertise to make a difference. It’s truly inspiring.”

West Suburban Community Pantry offers food for the hungry and social service support and resources to empower people to improve their quality of life. Serving more than 6,800 individuals each month, The pantry is integral to helping low-income neighbors in DuPage and Will counties receive the nutrition they need to lead full lives.

The pantry is working to break down barriers to food assistance, implementing innovative new services to best help people in the community, and ultimately realize the vision of a community without hunger. For information visit wscpantry.org

The GardenWorks Project is a west suburban non-profit dedicated to promoting organic suburban agriculture to improve the well-being of the community, the environment and those facing food insecurity. The organization supports local food pantries including West Suburban Community Pantry.

For information on the volunteer opportunities sponsored by Skeleton Key Brewery, visit skeletonkeybrewery.com/volunteer.