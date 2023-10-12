Celebrate the traditions of Día de los Muertos at Brookfield Zoo

Celebrate Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, at Brookfield Zoo while exploring the wonders of the animal kingdom. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-29. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy all the colorful delights and traditions that Día de los Muertos holds.

Día de los Muertos is a celebratory holiday that reunites those in the here and now with those in the great beyond. Zoogoers can immerse themselves in the holiday’s traditions, including face-painting (separate fees apply), sugar skulls (while supplies last), coloring sheets and taking photos with the catrinas (traditional skeleton characters). During the event, guests can also enjoy music. To learn more, visit CZS.org/DiadelosMuertos.