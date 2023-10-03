DuPage County Stormwater Management accepting applications for water quality grant

The DuPage County Stormwater Management Planning Committee recently voted to begin accepting grant proposals for projects aimed at improving the quality of the county’s waterways.

In its 25th year, the Water Quality Improvement Program (WQIP) grant provides funding to projects exhibiting a regional water quality benefit, including restoration and green infrastructure projects.

“Projects that improve water quality go hand-in-hand with projects that reduce flooding,” DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee Chairman Jim Zay said in a news release. “Funding remains a challenge in getting these projects off the ground. I’m pleased that we can use these grants to offset some of those costs and improve the quality of local waterways for everyone in the county.”

Under the program, organizations and individuals may apply for reimbursement of up to 25% of costs for projects that improve water quality. Since the grant program began, DuPage County has awarded nearly $6.3 million to 108 projects, including permeable paver parking lots, green roofs and native vegetation.

Applicants may apply virtually through the WQIP Grant Application portal. The application deadline is Jan. 5, 2024. To access the portal and download the WQIP Grant Application Packet, visit: dupagecounty.gov/government/departments/stormwater_management/grants/water_quality_improvement_program.php.